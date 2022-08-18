A new debate has been sparked over the possibility of RRR making a cut for Oscars nomination. Recently, Anurag Kashyap predicted a nomination for SS Rajamouli’s film at the Academy Awards. While talking about it, he took a dig at Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. Vivek did hit back by calling him a part of the ‘Genocide-denier lobby’. Now joining the row is Bad Boy Billionaires: India’s director, Dylan Mohan Gray.

Speaking about RRR, Anurag Kashyap had said, “India might actually have a nomination in the final 5 if RRR is the film they pick. I am speaking from what people have been reaching out to me and talking about in the West. They have discovered a new filmmaker called Rajamouli with RRR,” while talking to Galatta Plus. “I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files,” he added further while taking a dig at The Kashmir Files.

Reacting to it, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “IMPORTANT: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa”. One reaction has sparked a war of words on Twitter as now director Dylan Mohan Gray has taken a brutal dig at Vivek and The Kashmir Files.

Calling The Kashmir Files a ‘garbage’, Dylan writes, “yeah, actually it’s (hatemongering, revisionist) garbage of no artistic merit and will be a further embarrassment to india if ‘selected’ by the ‘neutral’ board…@anuragkashyap72 is just trying to preserve what’s left of the country’s good name #yourewelcome #KashmirFiles.”

yeah, actually it’s (hatemongering, revisionist) garbage of no artistic merit and will be a further embarrassment to india if ‘selected’ by the ‘neutral’ board… @anuragkashyap72 is just trying to preserve what’s left of the country’s good name #yourewelcome #KashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/6evMJiGkNp — Dylan Mohan Gray (@DylanMohanGray) August 17, 2022

Let’s see if Vivek Agnihotri reacts to it and comes back with a hard-hitting reply or if the heated row ends here.

