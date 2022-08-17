SS Rajamouli is currently riding high on the success of his last release RRR, which is getting worldwide recognition. Meanwhile, the filmmaker has already started working on his next project with superstar Mahesh Babu. Seems like, the movie is set to go on floors very soon as the actor has already started preparing for the role as he has hired a prominent fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens, to get in shape. The picture shared by Lloyd is now creating a lot of buzz and everyone is getting curious to see the final results. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Interestingly, the trainer was the one behind Jr NTR’s Tarzan-like physique to play the role of a tribal warrior Bheem in Rajamouli’s period drama. For his physical change, the actor even received so much appreciation. On the other hand, Lloyd has even trained Ranveer Singh and John Abraham in the past.

Seems like, Mahesh Babu is in the safest hands as Lloyd Stevens’s training has helped other actors get global recognition. Meanwhile, there’s no certainty if Lloyd is training the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star for the SS Rajamouli’s untitled project, which is expected to go on floors next year, or any other thing.

Lloyd Stevens took to his Twitter and shared a picture with Mahesh Babu. Tagging the actor, he wrote, “Let’s do this #watchthisspace.”

Before jumping into Rajamouli’s film, Mahesh will soon join director Trivikram Srinivas’ next, tentatively titled SSMB28. Interestingly, the two collaborated on the upcoming project after 12 years. Earlier, they worked together in the 2010 movie Khaleja. As of now, no release date has been shared by the makers, but the team is eyeing releasing the film during the summer of 2023.

Earlier talking about SS Rajamouli’s untitled project, Mahesh Babu told, “It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country.”

