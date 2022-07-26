South Indian films, dubbed as Pan India films, are on the rise at the box office after the coronavirus pandemic. Fan following for south superstars like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Suriya, and Ram Charan is increasing by the day.

While their films Pushpa, KGF 2, and RRR broke all the box office records and went on to become blockbusters of the year, films like Acharya, Radhe Shyam, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata failed to impress the audience at the box office. However, this has not reduced the star value of the superstars.

Superstars like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun continues to charge hefty amount as their remuneration for their films. Now Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce secretary Mutyala Ramesh has come down heavily on big Telugu heroes. He slammed the superstars for their “fake collections and high remunerations.” Even though he did not take names but it is evident that the

Ramesh also said in Telugu, “Only heroes are happy with their high remunerations and fake collections. All other stakeholders are suffering.” Take a look at the video below:

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Secretary Mutyala Ramesh : Only Hero’s are happy with their high remunerations and fake collections. All Other Stakeholders are suffering. ( In the Telugu Film Industry) pic.twitter.com/CkSISUHIHA — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) July 25, 2022

Mutyala Ramesh has also cited how OTT is ruining several exhibitors (theatres owners) and distributors, a sentiment echoed by exhibitors sector chairman T.S. Ram Prasad. Both have appealed to producers to extend the window of their films’ OTT releases, with some biggies making their way so soon on digital platforms, no doubt due to their poor performance in theatres.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is teaming with RRR director SS Rajamouli for a magnum opus. During a conversation with Pinkvilla, the superstar said, “There are multiple ideas being discussed and we have not zeroed in on anything. It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film.”

