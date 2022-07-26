Malayalam actress Nithya Menen has put out a video in which she has clarified that she is not getting married anytime soon, as was reported by a section of the media.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who is recovering from an ankle injury, said, “I’ll take this opportunity to say directly myself that I am not getting married. It is just a big happy made up story. There is nothing close to it. No plans. Nobody in the picture. That’s not happening. Just a classic case of someone who is bored making up an article and it was picked up by everybody in the media without doing any background checks or without confirming at all.”

Nithya Menen said, “I have absolutely zero plans for it. Also, I’m always going to take breaks from acting and I need that time to recuperate. It’s the kind of person I am. Most actors do it. It’s new to people here. I’ll never be able to work continuously or mechanically.”

“I’ve had a really tough one year. Worked literally every day. Because of the lockdown everything got piled up and I had to work everyday. I have five or six more projects that are going to be released,” the actress added.

Giving an update on how her ankle was healing, she said, “My ankle is a lot better. I have started walking now. I am able to put my weight on it. I did enjoy the immobility it caused because it came at the right time after I finished all my pending projects. “

Stating that her vacation had started, the actress said that she would take it easy, travel and recuperate now.

