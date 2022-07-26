Not Bollywood but it is South cinema that is getting all the praise for their latest releases. Among all the films, RRR stands out as it created massive havoc at the box office as the SS Rajamouli directorial earned over 1000 Crores. Although everyone is thinking that the movie has done a profitable business but Andhra Pradesh exhibitors are not too happy with the film’s success. Not just the period drama, even other big budget releases are putting them at the loss.

The period drama created a lot of hype ever since the first trailer was released. Despite getting delayed multiple times the film did amazing BO business. The movie featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, while, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn made a special cameo. The film also starred Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Coming back to the topic, as reported by Track Tollywood, film exhibitors in Andhra Pradesh claim they didn’t get any benefit from big budget films, including SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Although the filmmakers claim they made a big profit but exhibitors were the ones in loss.

Although exhibitors say they’re in the worst situation but they haven’t specified any particular reason for their loss. The report further states that not just RRR, but producers of other films hype up figures even though they’re not doing great collections at the box office. Not just producers but even distributors do the same just to please the lead actors of the film.

The exhibitors haven’t shared what they’ll do next but they claim if things continue like this, they’ll definitely take some kind of action.

Initially, the digital rights for RRR in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages were given to Zee5, while Netflix streamed the movie in the Hindi language. Most recently the magnum opus was released on Disney Plus Hotstar in every regional language.

