This afternoon the most-anticipated trailer of Alia Bhatt-led Darlings was dropped online and it made all the right kind of noise. Ever since the makers dropped the official teaser, fans had been waiting with bated breaths for the official trailer to arrive. Touted to be a dark comedy, the Netflix film stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the key roles. Darlings is the Raazi actress’ maiden production (Eternal Sunshine) project. The first rushes of the film look intriguing and we already can’t wait for the film to drop on the OTT platform.

Advertisement

After looking radiant in yellow for the trailer launch, the actress quickly changed into ethnic for the promotions.

Advertisement

After Darlings trailer launch, Alia Bhatt was snapped looking ethereal in an ethnic suit. The SOTY actress looked glowing as she stepped out wearing a floral round short Kurti with flare palazzo and bordered sheer dupatta. The diva opted for a no-makeup look while ditching accessories too. She middle-partitioned her hair and let them down. Alia rounded off her look with a small bindi and statement earrings. She rounded off her look with a sandal.

While Alia Bhatt cleverly hid her baby bump, her pregnancy glow couldn’t be missed on her face. Check out her latest look below

Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

For the trailer launch, Alia Bhatt opted for a loose yellow short dress and paired it with pink sandals. Tying her hair in a low ponytail, she looked gorgeous as ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She’s also gearing up for the release of Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Later, she has her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone in the pipeline.

Must Read: Disha Patani Raises The Temperatures In A Blue Miniskirt & A Strapless Crop Top, Take Cues From The Best Ladies!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram