Shehnaaz Gill has turned into a fashionista and how. The beauty never misses an opportunity to make a statement with her fashionable wardrobe. Be it city sightings, airport looks or her red carpet appearances, Sana never fails to impress her with her style. Earlier today, Sana shared pictures of herself on Instagram looking straight out of a Disney film while giving us Cinderella vibes. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Sana is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan-following on all the platforms with over 11 million followers on Instagram and 970K followers on Twitter. The beauty is also quite active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life on it. Not just that, Gill also has her own YouTube channel where she shares vlogs on her personal life and entertains her fans to the fullest with her videos.

Now coming back to the topic, Shehnaaz Gill shared pictures of herself on her Instagram from Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot with a rose emoji as her caption. In the pictures, Sana wore an off-shoulder printed vintage dress with lace balloon sleeves.

Shehnaaz Gill styled her vintage dress with a choker and donned a messy bun to go with it. The actress wore platform heels to go with her look and flashed her radiant smile while looking graceful as ever in the same. For makeup, Sana went with subtle nude tones on the eyes and lips.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill giving us dreamy Disney vibes as she turns into a Cinderella for her latest photoshoot? Tell us in the space below.

