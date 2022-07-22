Amber Heard has officially filed a notice of appeal of the $10.35 million defamation verdict that the Virginia jury awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. It has been almost two months since the trial ended, but it seems like the court battle between Depp and Heard is heating up again.

Ever since the verdict was out, the Aquaman 2 actress, who voiced her disappointment with it, was said to appeal it. As we all know that Heard‘s entire net worth is $8 million, which means she won’t be able to afford to pay the sum to JD. But the jury gave a written order to the actress weeks earlier, leaving her no choice.

Amber Heard recently also alleged that there was an error in the jury as one member wasn’t the same individual as they claimed themselves to be. But the Judge had ruled out that notice and Johnny Depp’s lawyer even called Heard “desperate.” Now, as per the court papers filed in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Amber’s lawyers have filed another notice appealing the verdict.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice,” a spokesperson for Amber Heard said in a statement to Deadline.

Johnny Depp’s lawyers were already prepared with their statement and said that the “clear and unanimous” verdict was made by “extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial.” They added that they remain confident in their case.

Amber Heard is yet to pay the damages to Johnny Depp. She will be also receiving $2 million from the actor over her counterclaim.

