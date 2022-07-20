Amber Heard once thought that Elon Musk gave her a bugged Tesla. A lot has been going around the Aquaman actress and the SpaceX founder. During her trial against Johnny Depp, the billionaire’s name popped up a few times. Heard began dating Musk after her divorce from JD.

But some thought she allegedly cheated on Depp with him, and even intimate footage of the duo at the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s penthouse went viral. Not just that, it was also rumoured that Elon had donated his sperm and was the biological father of Heard’s daughter Oonagh.

But did you know that there was a time when it was rumoured that Amber Heard received a bugged Tesla from Elon Musk? As per DailyMail, a court document claimed that Heard’s mother Paige was convinced that “controlling” ex-boyfriend Elon gifted her the car with a bug in it. It was also said that the actress’s mother preferred Johnny Depp over the billionaire.

The claims were made by Jennifer Howell, who was close friends with Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez. “Paige (Amber’s mother) shared with me while I was visiting Whitney that Elon Musk had gifted a Tesla or multiple Teslas (not sure if it was one or more), but Amber found out that they were bugged.”

Moreover, Howell also claimed that Amber’s mother said Elon was “controlling” and compared him to Johnny Depp. Paige allegedly had called the Pirates of the Caribbean star an “angel” or a “saint” and wished her daughter to be reunited with him.

Though now we all know that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp won’t be reuniting. While we don’t know if the actress did get a bugged Tesla, Elon Musk did hope that Heard and Depp moved on while replying to a tweet and called them “incredible” during the trial.

