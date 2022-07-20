Ever since Endgame was released and ended the Infinity Stone saga, Marvel fans have wondered whether there will be an Avengers 5. Speculations around the same have increased over the past few months, but now, the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony, have something to say about the same.

Just recently, it was believed that MCU boss Kevin Feige might use the Comic-Con stage to announce the fifth instalment of the film series this year. Many Marvel projects have been announced at the convention. So this rumour gave fans a ray of hope. However, we have some sad news for them.

Anthony and Joe Russo recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. They took this as an opportunity to clarify the rumours around Avengers 5 being announced at the Comic-Con. Joe debunked the idea that they were going to helm the movie and said that no conversations regarding the same took place with Marvel.

“No. We’re not. You know, we haven’t had conversations with those guys about anything that they are up to because we’ve been intensely busy with our own schedule,” Joe Russo said. “We just always answer truthfully when we’re asked, ‘Would you work with them?’ Of course, we would. We adore them. ‘What would you like to do?’ Secret Wars was our favourite series growing up, you know?” he added.

“And then I think it always gets turned into a bigger story. But to be clear, there is no story,” Russo continued. Previously, it was also rumoured that Avengers 5 will kick off a massive story that will require a trilogy of movies. As per some sources, an early draft was said to be ready and talks about three back-to-back films were in motion.

However, no updates regarding the same were made. Now, with the Russo brothers debunking the rumours around Avengers 5, it seems like the movie isn’t actually happening.

