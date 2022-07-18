Herman Gossen in 1854 rightfully stated the law of Diminishing marginal utility, referring to the phenomenon that each additional unit of gain leads to an ever-smaller increase in subjective value. Are Marvel movies suffering from the same by trying to save the world (the US to be specific) from an otherworldly superpower since 2008?

Does the crumbling popularity of ‘Phase 4’ superheroes a sign that fans want something more than superheroes in costume saving the earth? Or it’s just a post-pandemic hit and things will get better soon? Well, that’s what we’re here to discuss!

If you’re still here with us in the article, you’re either a Marvel fanboy wanting this article to end at some point so you can compose a rock song on your keyboard in our comments section. Or, you’re a film nerd, so here are some box office numbers for both of you guys!

Back in 2008, when Marvel started this phenomenon of creating a multiverse with Iron Man it went on to collect a massive $585 Million. Remember that’s 14 years ago! Also remember, 4 of Marvel’s 7 releases since Avengers: Endgame hasn’t even managed to touch the figure (of Iron Man) it set a record 14 years ago. Technically Thor: Love And Thunder (currently at $497 million) would cross that figure, but is that even a number to set a benchmark?

Black Widow (2021) did $380 Million, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten rings (2021) clocked $430 Million, and Eternals (2021) ended its worldwide run at $403 Million without even getting close to Iron Man which was released back in 2008. The 3 films that have crossed that figure are Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) with $1.1 Billion, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) with $1.89 Billion and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness (2022) with $947 Million.

If you want to go into granular details, only one film (No Way Home) since Avengers: Endgame has managed to cross the box office collection of Iron Man 2 ($1.3 Billion) which was released back in 2013.

A thing to note is that the above-mentioned three films have some major connection with the happenings of the Avengers saga & its members. Whereas Black Widow, Shang Chi & Eternals tried to take a different route taking a hit at the box office. Thor: Love And Thunder’s not-up-to-the-mark box office collection hints that Marvel must already would’ve gotten back at their creative board thinking about how they want to shape up the upcoming phases.

Here’s the list of the worldwide box office collection of all the Marvel films, which are not mentioned in the above article:

Avengers: Endgame (2019) $2.8 Billion

Captain Marvel (2019) $1.1 Billion

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) $624 Million

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) $2 Billion

Black Panther (2018) $1.33 Billion

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) $850 Million

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) $880 Million

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017) $870 Million

Doctor Strange (2016) $675 Million

Captain America: Civil War (2016) $1.1 Billion

Ant-Man (2015) $519 Million

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) $1.3 Billion

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) $770 Million

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) $715 Million

Thor: The Dark World (2013) $645 Million

The Avengers (2012) $1.5 Billion

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) $370 Million

Thor (2011) $450 Million

Iron Man 2 (2010) $623 Million

The Incredible Hulk (2008) $265 Million

But, you, Marvel fans, let us know what changes are you expecting from the movies you expect your favourite production house to create in the future? Share thoughts in the comments section below.

