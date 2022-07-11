Natalie Portman has come to be on the headlines of all media outlets yet again with another stunning performance in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor was recently seen in a conversation where she opened up about getting s*xualized in the press when she was a teenager.

Advertisement

Portman was only 12 to 13 years old when she got into the show buzz when she starred in Léon: The Professional in 1994. The actress got her extremely famous starring role as Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Advertisement

Well coming to our topic, Natalie Portman was in conversation with the Sunday Times when she opened up about being s*xualized after entering the industry as a teenager. She said, “I think, at that time, it was very normal. Some of it was the types of roles that were being written and some of it was the way journalists felt entitled to write about it.”

Continuing on the topic Natalie Portman remember a particular article she read and said, “I remember reading a review of myself when I was about 13 that mentioned my b*east buds,” The actress claimed that for the treatment, she “put on all these defenses,” which included her rejecting movies with s*x scenes. She continued, “It was like, I’m not going to be seen that way, because it felt like a vulnerable position and also a less respectable position, in some way, to be characterized like that.”

Thor: Love and Thunder showed Natalie returning as the astrophysicist Jane Foster from the previous two Thor movies. Her character was also seen in Avengers Endgame during Thor’s time travel to Asgard. Thor: Love and Thunder also starred Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander; Taika Waititi, and Russell Crowe among others. The movie was directed by Taika Waititi.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Did Thor: Love And Thunder’s Tessa Thompson Just Tease A Valkyrie Spin-Off?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram