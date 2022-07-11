Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio are the two biggest names in Hollywood. Both have had a long list of critically acclaimed movies under their banner and have time and again charmed their fans with their talent. While both may have not worked together, several other stars have co-starred next to the two Hollywood hunks.

This includes Margot Robbie, who was once asked to choose between Will and Leo. Robbie has worked with Smith in the movie Focus. While with DiCaprio, she has shared the screen a few times, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Back in 2015, Margot Robbie and Will Smith were promoting their movie Focus during a press tour when Robbie was asked who was hotter – Will or Leonardo DiCaprio? “That is an excellent question,” Will said, but his co-star wasn’t happy with it. “I can’t answer that! I can’t win, either way,” she said. However, she continued after Smith persisted.

“They actually have a few things in common. They have extremely cute… um, profiles,” Margot Robbie said. “Well, one of those profiles was HUGER than the other!” Will Smith said, indicating that his d*ck was bigger than Leonardo DiCaprio’s. Later, the Suicide Squad actress said that both actors were “fun on set, they’re both extremely professional.”

While talking about Will, the Seven Pounds star hit the headlines in the past few months on several occasions. From talking candidly about his open marriage with wife Jada Pinkett Smith to the Oscars controversy. The actor had slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada’s hair-loss condition during the award show.

Will Smith was condemned for his actions for which he later apologised. When it comes to Leonardo DiCaprio, the actor will next appear in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

