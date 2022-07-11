The Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man is one of the much-awaited action-thrillers that fans can catch in select theatres and then on Netflix in the coming weeks. Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush and Ana de Armas in pivotal roles, a special screening of it was held in the US – and going by what we see online now, it has managed to impress many.

While the film, in general, has been receiving much love, the Indian actor has also been praised for his performance in his second Hollywood outing. Scroll below to get a gist of what social media has to say about the Anthony and Joe Russo directorial.

Praising the film, international critic Courtney Howard tweeted, “@Russo_Brother’ #TheGrayMan has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & @ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless & sharp.” Commenting on the Indian actor’s screen time in the film, she added, “It’s brief, but potent and carries good weight in the narrative & action.”

Another, comparing it to other big Hollywood action films, wrote, “THE GRAY MAN is a tactically aggressive, assassin action film by the Russo Brothers. Ryan Gosling brings his usual stoic toughness against Chris Evans’ wicked charm. Not as impressive as the Mission: Impossible or John Wick films but still a hefty piece of popcorn entertainment.” Further talking about the Raanjhanaa actor’s performance, one noted, “Reviews from hollywood are positive and @dhanushkraja who completely stole the show 👑🔥” while another added, “Only Ryan Gosling Character Couldn’t Overcome @dhanushkraja during 1 vs 1 ..”

Praising Dhanush and his performance in The Gray Man, one user noted, “Really very Proud of u Thalaivaa🥺❤@dhanushkraja Performance Receiving Massive Reviews At LA Screening 🥺🔥 #TheGrayMan Exact reaction for every dhanush anna fans ♥️♥️♥️♥️” Another – sharing what others have written about the film, tweeted, “#TheGrayMan special premier reviews!!! Each and everyone is praising @dhanushkraja performance….!!A Badass Stuff is waiting for us! Can’t wait to witness GLOBALSTAR ‘s RAGE 🔥🔥”

A third tweeted, “Fantastic to see the positive reviews all round for #TheGrayMan as the embargos have been lifted. @dhanushkraja‘s performance is being appreciated from all quarters 👌 the actor plays a ruthless assassin and has seemingly excelled in the stunt sequences”

Mark this tweet – after #TheGrayMan released @dhanushkraja he'll do more Hollywood films in future ❤️🫰🏻 Q&A session he was really cool & his speech was great, and post screening reviews are getting positive about his character

Its just a beginning lot more to come!!

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, The Gray Man is set for a limited release on July 15 followed by its digital release on Netflix on July 22. With a production budget of $200 million, this Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush and Ana de Armas starrer is the most expensive film ever made by Netflix.

