Amber Heard has lost a lot of respect ever since she lost the defamation trial against Johnny Depp. The actress is being mercilessly trolled on social media every single day. Just not that, there have been petitions demanding her removal as Mera in Aquaman 2. Amid it all, reports of her tell-all book are getting stronger than ever. Below is how netizens are reacting.

It was recently reported that Amber is working on a tell-all book that is aimed to take revenge on Johnny. Rumours suggested that she feels she has nothing to lose and that her career in Hollywood is already over. Hence, she’s choosing to mint money this way and is already excited about it.

As per a recent report published by Radar, Amber Heard’s “gut-spilling revenge memoir” has created a “frenzy in the publishing world.” The negotiations are rising as high as $15 million as publishers want to own the rights to the explosive material.

While Amber Heard has not confirmed the news of the tell-all book, Johnny Depp fans and netizens are already furious and are calling her out on social media.

A user tweeted, “What would the title be? How to poop in a bed ?”

A TikTok creator in a viral video questioned, “What kind of publisher would be stupid enough to go into business with someone who has just been found to be defamatory?”

“Amber Heard’s new book is already making her millions of dollars,” another user Noah Glenn Carter said in his video.

A user pointed out, “He can sue her again for defamation with all the lies that will be in the book. Witch just needs to move on.”

While another wrote, “I don’t know why ppl give her the light of day.”

