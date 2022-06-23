Amber Heard and her recent testimony at the court has left the internet quite divided as the majority had been siding with her ex-husband Johnny Depp over the libel case. However, one has to admit that she has quite an endearing sense of style which often leaves an impact in the minds of the onlooker. She can pull off almost any look and she carries bold bright lipsticks like she was born for it. Today, we look back at the time Heard let her n*pples free in a sheer skin-fit top.

For the unversed, Amber has still been sticking to her own side of the story since the trial, even though the final verdict was more or less, against her. She has continued to claim since the very first day that she was physically, emotionally and s*xually abused by her then partner Johnny before they called it quits. Even though most of the internet rejoiced over Depp’s win in the case, there has been a part of social media that has supported her through this time.

In the year 2018, Amber Heard was gearing up for the release of her film Aquaman when she was spotted in New York City for an event. Her outfit at this venue left the paps and the internet absolutely awestruck, not just for how bold it was but also for the way she styled and carried it.

Amber Heard was seen wearing a completely see-through black sheer round neck top which was tucked into a pair of blue jeans. Her n*pples were completely out on the show and she added an oversized Bella Freud blazer to occasionally cover them up. Pairing the loose jeans with a set of pencil-heeled black stilettos, she kept the looks simple yet absolutely classy.

In accessories, Amber Heard pair of golden chains which ended right above her waist-line, alongside a black leather belt and simple metal earrings. Her hair was partially tied back with loose curls while her makeup was kept efficient with a bright red lipstick and light shimmery eyes. Have a look.

