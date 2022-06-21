Jennifer Aniston is iconic, to put it simply. We have all seen her age like fine wine and slay almost any look while giving it a personalized touch of her own. She keeps it simple and elegant and that is one of the reasons why almost all of her red carpet looks are a massive hit. Back in 2020, she appeared in a classic white silk gown which kind of put her n*pples on the show but let’s just say she aced it and owned it like a bawse that she is.

For the unversed, Jen is best known for her character Rachel Green from Friends, who was a fashion icon for young women for ages. She was also working in the fashion industry according to the plotline and that is exactly why she had an array of stunning garments. Some of them are even remembered and used today despite it being in trend almost 2 decades ago.

At SAG award 2020, Jennifer Aniston clearly stole the show not just with the reunion with her ex-husband Brad Pitt but also with her choice of outfit. She wore a simple sleeveless evening gown that had a flowy pattern below the knees while the rest of it stuck to the body like a second skin. It was so perfectly fitted that it even highlighted the outline of her n*pples but well, if anyone has normalized it, it’s our Rachel Green.

Jennifer Aniston even kept it minimal with almost no accessories other than the bunch of rings and statement stone earrings which mostly hid behind her well-styled hair. She even kept her makeup minimal with light blush, pink glossy lipstick, and light shimmery silver eyeshadow which highlighted the natural green colour of her eyes. Have a look at the stunning backless gown worn by Jennifer Aniston at the event.

