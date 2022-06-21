A lot of celebrities like to venture beyond their line of work. Be it starting their own brand of clothes, skincare, drinks, and more. Some who love to make content like to have their hold on several content-making sites like YouTube, TikTok, and now, OnlyFans as well. This includes Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, and more.

We have seen a change in the entertainment industry. Everything is more content-driven, and that’s what people are leaning towards. More and more websites and applications are developed to serve the need. One of them is OnlyFans which requires users to subscribe to creators.

The site boomed in the past year, and several content makers created an account that largely offers adult content. But it isn’t only for p*rn stars. Several other celebrities have also joined the site as creators. Let’s see who has jumped the bandwagon.

Cardi B

The A-lister joined OnlyFans in August 2020 but made it clear to her fans that she won’t be “showing my t*ties, or my p***y, or my a**.” Her page was launched originally at $9.99 per month, but the rapper lowered the price to $4.99.

Amber Rose

Unlike Cardi B, the s*x positive model launched her page, promising her fans that she will show ‘everything.’

Bella Thorne

Probably one of the famous OnlyFans content creators who is also an actress. Thorne is doing a damn good business through her account as she raked up $1 million after just 24 hours on the platform. It doubled over two weeks, and even the site crashed when she launched in 2020.

DJ Khaled

Following the footsteps of Cardi B, the musician also offers no raunchy content on the page. Instead, Khaled said he is joining the site to “motivate, inspire and spread positive vibes only.”

Blac Chyna

She is currently in the headlines over her relationship with Rob Kardashian. Otherwise, she is busy taking care of her kids and posting content on her OnlyFans, which has a $30 monthly fee. It is said that she offers NSFW content, including “Foot-Freek Monday” to her fans.

Aaron Carter

The multitalented star is known for his songs and movies. Now he has another thing added under his banner, and this is his account on the adult-content site. Aaron is no stranger to R-rated material and offers some racy pics to his fans with a subscription of $27 per month.

Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF, Woods is finding her way around fame as she started her OnlyFans. For her, it is a judgment free-zone where she likes to be her authentic self. Her page is available for viewing with a $20 monthly fee.

