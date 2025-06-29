Maa Box Office Day 3 BMS Sales: Kajol Is Howling 57% Higher Than The Opening Day!

Kajol’s Maa has finally found its pace at the box office and is all set for a strong weekend after a fierce Saturday jump. In fact, the beginning of Sunday has offered a reason to smile already! On the third day, Kajol’s horror film is making its presence felt at the ticket window.

Kajol Outgrows Brad Pitt!

Until now, Kajol was having a tough fight with Brad Pitt’s F1 with either lesser sales or almost equal. But on Sunday, day 3, from 1 – 2 PM, while Brad Pitt’s film registered 7.5K ticket sales on BMS, Kajol’s horror film roared higher with 8.5K ticket sales.

Maa Box Office Day 3 – BMS Sales

On the third day, Sunday, June 29, Kajol’s Maa witnessed a brilliant jump of almost 57% from the opening day. On the opening day, the horror film registered a ticket sale of 5.4K on BMS between 1 – 2 PM. However, on Sunday, the sales were 8.5K for the same time duration, hinting at a good weekend building up!

Kajol Registered Better Occupancy On Day 3

On Sunday, the film opened to better occupancy than Friday or Saturday! On the opening day, the occupancy for the morning shows was around 8.8%, followed by 9% on Saturday, and now it has further escalated to 10.7% on day 3 for the morning shows!

Maa Set To Enter Top 10 Weekends Of 2025!

On the third day, till 2 PM, Maa has already earned in the range of 2 – 2.5 crore. In all probability, the film might enter the top 10 weekends of Bollywood in 2025, though it is walking on the edge currently to claim this spot!

Check out the current top 10 openings weekends of 2025 in Bollywood (India Net Collections).

Chhaava: 121.43 crore Housefull 5: 91.83 crore Sikandar: 86.44 crore Raid 2: 73.83 crore Sky Force: 73.20 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.30 crore Jaat: 40.62 crore Kesari Chapter 2 : 29.62 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crore Deva: 19.43 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

