While Johnny Depp is busy with one lawsuit after another, his Captain Jack Sparrow is causing controversy after the Pirates of the Caribbean character gets projected onto the Magic Kingdom Castle over Disneyland Paris. Ever since the defamation case against Amber Heard, the actor has been hitting the headlines a lot.

During the trial, JD made it clear that he won’t be returning as the beloved Pirate even if the studios pay him the total sum of what he made through the previous five films, which is massive. Despite that, several petitions have been circulating to bring Johnny back for the 6th instalment.

However, the producer of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise previously revealed that as of now, Johnny Depp’s future remains undecided. But some people are relentless when it comes to the actor reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, and it was put to show over the weekend in Disneyland.

The projection of the character appeared on the castle at Disneyland Paris during a Pirates of the Caribbean fireworks display. This is the first time since Disney distanced itself from Johnny Depp due to the allegations of abuse made by Amber Heard. But after winning the defamation trial, Depp has been receiving huge support from people across the globe.

Check out the video here:

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW SHINING ON THE DISNEYLAND PARIS CASTLE 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/PIJvv8oFAU — Elisa (@deppressead) June 18, 2022

The projection of Captain Jack Sparrow received mixed reactions from fans. Amber Heard supporters criticised the move, but JD’s fans cheered on and said that the studio should apologise to the actor or not monetise his fame. While some think it is a sign for him to come back.

If #Disney have a problem with #JohnnyDepp why they keep profiting from Jack Sparrow character? — HOLGER DUARTE (@duarte_holger) June 19, 2022

Not enough of an olive branch. Until i see an apology, him in a movie, disney is history for me. — HudaHadi (@hehudahahadi) June 19, 2022

Funny how they parted ways with him due to the false accusations of “the defendant”, yet they monetize day in and day out with his image all over the world. Time for an apology and for making it right for Johnny! — A T M (@atm18us) June 19, 2022

Maybe it’s a sign…….. Pirates of the Caribbean 6 ???? — Femichista (@Femichista1) June 19, 2022

Currently, Johnny Depp has no plans of taking up the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. What we do know so far regarding the upcoming film is that two screenplays are written for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, and one of them has Margot Robbie in consideration for a part. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

