It’s been quite some time now since Aquaman fame Amber Heard has been hitting the headlines for her infamous $50 million defamation case against estranged husband Johnny Depp. She is now all the more making news since she lost the trial.

However, now Heard is now making news for her loss, but because science finds Amber’s face the world’s most beautiful face. Yes, you read that right.

According to reports, a special mapping formula found that Amber Heard has a very perfect face. The apparent technique that came to this conclusion, used various facial features like eyes, lips, and face shapes, measured the distance between them and then analysed the conclusions.

Now according to the analysis, Amber Heard’s face reportedly reveals how close her face is to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is 1.618. Woah! That’s new. Back in 2016, Heard’s face was critically examined by a picture and after the examination, Harley Street’s Dr Julian De Silva found that her features were the closest at 91.85%.

The same doctor had also explained that a new “computer mapping technique was set in place and algorithms for the key marker points on a face were created” and that’s how he decided to test the system on the world’s most beautiful woman, and voila Amber’s facial features straight-up scored a 91.85%

Not just her, through the same face mapping, it was discovered that Scarlett Johansson had perfect eyes, actress Emily Ratajkowski had the most beautiful lips, Kim Kardashian had bomb eyebrows, and singer Selena Gomez had the perfect heels.

Meanwhile, Amber recently during an interview revealed that she was still in love with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

What are your thoughts on Amber Heard being the world’s beautiful woman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

