South Korean model and actor Nam Joo-hyuk who’s quite famous for starring in super his K-Dramas like Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Start-Up, and The Bride of Habaek is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

According to reports, the actor has now been accused of Bullying. For those who are unversed, when it comes to something like bullying, South Korean laws, as well as the citizens, are always intolerant towards it, and now Joo-hyuk being accused of it has left many shocked.

Today i.e June 20, a South Korean media outlet published a report which claimed and accused Nam Joo-hyuk of bullying a classmate for 6 years right from middle school to high school. According to the reports, the tipper (anonymous) revealed a school yearbook picture as proof to confirm that the Start-Up actor belonged to a group that the tipper accused of bullying, harassing, stealing money, cussing, etc.

According to the reports on Nam Joo-hyuk by media outlet ‘The Day’, the anonymous tipper told them, “Nam was part of a group of school bullies, and they would go around bullying numerous students”. “They would hurl curse words at students and hit them every day, not to mention pushing the students to cut in line during lunchtime.” the tipper claimed.

While talking about the ordeals they faced, the tipper continued saying, “They would frequently force other students to bring them snacks from the store and throw mechanical pencil lead from behind. After seeing him on the small screen as a pure-hearted protagonist, the humiliating moments came back to me. Former schoolmates who were bullied even more severely than I was refrain from watching television and are receiving psychiatric treatment.”

“I’m reporting this in hopes that people who had experiences similar to mine suffer less now as adults,” the tipper concluded.

Now that’s a huge shocker for everyone. The actor hasn’t responded to these allegations, however, his agency has rubbished these bully charges and has said that they would take legal actions against anyone who would spread unconfirmed claims about the artist.

What are your thoughts on this accusation of Nam Joo-hyuk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

