BTS ARMY went into a spiral after the South Korean band announced that they are taking a break and focusing on their solo careers. Previously several Kpop groups, like 2ne1, Sistar, and 2am, have disbanded. So the worry about the Bangtan Boys following in their footsteps comes naturally.

However, after announcing the hiatus through RM’s long letter, member Jungkook made it clear that they are just focusing on their personal careers. During one of his live streams, the singer said that the band isn’t going to stop as a team and is not disbanding.

Jungkook added that BTS is forever on his VLive stream. While this clears up the air around speculations of disbanding, a report suggests the reason behind this hiatus is due to leader RM’s bossy nature. According to BollywoodLife, a source has revealed that the Kpop group is taking a break because of internal issues.

Moreover, it is RM who is responsible for it as he is calling all the shots, leaving no space for other members to do so. The report also suggested that the other BTS members, especially V, Jungkook, and J-Hope feel that they are more popular than their leader and want to be second to none. The source also claimed that the group may not make songs together as the friction between them grows.

Though none of this has been confirmed or said by anyone else, and as a stan, we hope it’s untrue. The group has produced some of the best songs that have ranked high on music charts. Their music, other than entertaining, has inspired the youth on many levels.

Not just that, but the members are more than their music. As a group, BTS has worked on several social issues. They have appeared in the UN and given speeches on self-love. Recently, they also met with the POTUS Joe Biden and spoke about the rise of Asian hate in the country.

