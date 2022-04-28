BTS has become a global phenomenon in the last few years with several hit numbers dropping every year. The boys have lately been working on their next album which was recently announced in style, making ARMYs go gaga within minutes of its announcement. If you are a fan of the band, you already know how they go the extra mile to keep their followers entertained and that is exactly what they can be seen doing in the latest Bangtan Zip clip.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have been quite active on social media for the last few days as they made their Instagram debut right after their short break period. Their Grammy performance was an instant winner on the internet, making them one of the biggest highlights of this year. The boys also held a 4-day concert in Las Vegas which was a massive success, to say the least. In the next few months, AMRYs are looking forward to a bunch of projects as the band had also announced a collaboration with Snoop Dog recently.

In a recent clip dropped by the BTS team, the youngest of the group, Jungkook can be seen recording and clicking pictures, giving it an aesthetic and poetic touch. He can also be seen instructing a few of the members on what to do and the 3-minute plus clip is sure to win your heart. In a segment of the clip, Jimin, Jin, and J-Hope can be seen giving it a dramatic touch by acting like they are about to throw hands.

At one point, BTS’ Jimin even grabs J-Hope and Jin’s collar pretending like he wants to fight them right then and there. Maknae Jungkook, on the other hand, looked like he was having the time of his life as he did not stop smiling even for a second.

What do you think about this hilarious fight between BTS? Let us know in the comments below!

