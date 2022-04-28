There is no way there will be a day until July and at least a couple of months after that when Thor: Love And Thunder will not be in the headlines. The Chris Hemsworth starrer has become one of the most anticipated films across the globe even before it was officially announced. The teaser that was released most recently has only added to the already peaked excitement. Adding some more buzz to the euphoria is the speculation that Moon Knight has something to do with the God Of Thunder’s next movie.

Yes, there have been many speculations. For the unversed, starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in the lead, Moon Knight is having a super successful run on Disney+ as we speak. The show is in its fifth week and is just a week away from its finale. The fact that it also deals with Gods (the Egyptian ones) and Love And Thunder is all set to introduce Gorr The God Butcher, fans have been curious if they all meet at some point in the movie.

Turns out the rumour has reached the MCU office and now Moon Knight writer Beau DeMayo has decided to talk about the Gods making it to Thor: Love And Thunder. The writer is optimistic and doesn’t mince his words while talking about the same. Read on.

Moon Knight writer as per Screenrant said, “You know, I don’t know what they are doing in [Thor: Love and Thunder]. My honest answer is ‘I don’t know’… You do have to wonder. I’m really excited to see it. You know, it’s a question on my mind. I’m like curious when I see Thor, like, ‘Is there going to be something? Is there not?’ That’s kind of like—well, that’s the thing at Marvel when you’re writing for them is that they’re very, very creatively collaborative, but you are kind of in your silo, your show.”

“What I kind of like about that is, the moment I start knowing how the sausage is made on Thor or something, I can’t enjoy that movie as a fan, you know? And I came out here to write Marvel stuff, honestly. So, I kind of like that I don’t know. I’m like trying to avoid spoilers myself [laughs]… It’s like the moment you learn how Starbucks coffee is made because you work there, suddenly Starbucks coffee is far less fancy to you,” he added.

Thor: Love And Thunder hits the big screens on July 8, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

