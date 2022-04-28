Fast & Furious 10 could lose a lot of money while its production shuts down after the director Justin Lin announces his departure from the franchise. Though he remains the producer of the movie, Lin just recently shared he won’t be helming it. The reason behind this was given to be creative differences.

Justin has made five Fast films, and the upcoming instalment would have been his sixth one. Post the announcement, a few reports have suggested that F. Gary Gray, who previously directed The Fate of the Furious, as well as Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch are being taken into consideration.

But as much delay Fast & Furious 10 faces, especially after going into production just a week ago, the more money it loses. Variety has reported the profound impact the departure has already made on Fast X. As per the report, the main unit on the film is paused until a replacement director is found, but the second unit will continue production in the U.K.

It is also said that it could cost Universal upwards of $600,000 to $1 million a day. While it was announced that Fast & Furious 10 is going under production, Vin Diesel had also released the movie’s title on his Instagram. The 10th instalment will be called Fast X. While it keeps up with the franchise’s tendency to have title names with no connections, fans are upset that the makers missed out on the wordplay by naming it, “Fas-Ten Your Seatbelts.”

Moreover, a few fans have also compared the new title with that of X-Men. One person even went far enough to create a crossover between the Fast family and Wolverine. Click here to know about it.

Though, Fast & Furious 10 still has more than a year before its release date the movie cannot face any more delays than it already has. Hopefully, the execs find a new director. But surely the fans will miss Justin Lin!

