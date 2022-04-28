Andrew Garfield is taking a break from acting after the upcoming TV limited series Under the Banner of Heaven. The actor has been going non-stop in the past couple of years with Mainstream, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Tick, Tick…Boom! and Spider-Man: No Way Home. His appearance in the Tom Holland starrer caused an uproar.

Marvel fans loved watching him along with Tobey Maguire in the movie. Not just that, they also demanded Garfield to get his The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Now, he is appearing in FX’s limited series adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime book of the same name.

After a busy year or so, Andrew Garfield has announced taking a little time off from acting. While speaking with Variety, the Social Network actor said, “I’m going to rest for a little bit.” “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while,” the actor added.

“Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while,” Andrew Garfield concluded. The actor was just in the Oscars running and grasped a lot of attention due to the MCU film. Even denying constantly the rumours of being in Spider-Man: No Way Home is a lot of work.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Garfield was spotted hanging out with Tobey Maguire. The two new besties went to a CAA screening of Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’ After that, Andrew also spoke about his friendship with Tobey.

Andrew Garfield said that his fellow Peter Parker is a good actor but even praised him for being a good friend. While he may have then said to want to work with Tobey again, considering the hiatus now, it seems like that won’t be happening anytime soon.

