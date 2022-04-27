The trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family is currently ongoing and it’s filled with loads of drama and revelations. After Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner already testified in court in the ongoing trial, now Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have also appeared.

Yesterday Kim and Khloe appeared in court to testify against Blac Chyna. For those who don’t know, Chyna’s legal battle with the reality show family began in 2017 when she sued them for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her. Read on to know what they said.

As reported by People, Khloe Kardashian was the first of the two sisters to appear on stand. While there, Khloe was quizzed about the email she had sent Kylie Jenner and former Vice President of Development and Programming at E!, Jeff Olde. The mail-in question was the message sent after the explosive December 2016 fight between Rob Kardashian and Chyna, in which the latter allegedly held an unloaded gun near Rob — something she since claimed was her ‘being funny’ — and allegedly tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord.

Answering the questions thrown her way, Khloe Kardashian said, “I was not comfortable with the abuse that was happening.” She also added that she and her sisters expressed concern for Rob’s safety and the credibility of the Kardashian-Jenner brand at the time.

When asked if she attended a meeting then (in early January) to discuss the second season of Rob & Chyna, the reality star responded, “There was no season 2. Only season 1.” She also denied trying to have the show cancelled. She further added, “I wasn’t trying to cancel anything. I was considering not encouraging such volatile behaviour between my brother and Chyna.”

While testifying against Blac Chyna, Khloe Kardashian also added that she doesn’t have a say in the decisions E! makes. “We feel strongly about a lot of things, that doesn’t mean anyone is going to listen to us.” She also said, “We were considering not being a part of such toxicity. We were putting our concerns in writing so they were aware of the volatile relationship.”

When called to stand, Kim Kardashian was questioned about the 2017 texts sent between her, her sisters, and production company, Bunim/Murray, after the fight. In the text messages, the SKIMS founder wrote she needed to take a break from filming owing to what was going on between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

In her testimony, Kim Kardashian also said Chyna would not be appearing on their show because it allegedly put Rob in a “bad position because he ends up crying all day.” The mother of four said, “I have a right as a cast member to say we really need a break. I will not go into a toxic work environment. On my own show, I have the power to do that.”

Further stating that she wasn’t sending the texts to get Rob & Chyna cancelled, Kim said, “I can’t control the content of what they film, but this is our show — why would we film with her?” She added, “They could film what they want. We don’t have the power, as you have been insinuating. I was just expressing that I will be taking a break from filming to assess how I’m feeling.” The KKW founder also said, “I can only control what I can do, which is to take a break.”

Kim Kardashian also added that she doesn’t remember attending a January meeting that discussed the fate of Rob & Chyna’s show after the fight. Kim also said she didn’t know if there was a family vote in January to have the show cancelled.

Before Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner had testified in court and spoken about the same.

