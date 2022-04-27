Actress Xochitl Gomez, who is just 16 years old, is all set to play superhero America Chavez in Marvel’s upcoming film ‘Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness’.

She loves how the makers have put America in a ‘Doctor Strange’ film because the character has the amazing ability to travel the multiverse.

Xochitl Gomez feels like placing America in a Doctor Strange film works as a perfect introduction for the character in the MCU.

“I loved how they put America in a ‘Doctor Strange’ film because she has this amazing ability to travel the Multiverse,” says Xochitl Gomez.

The actress adds, “It doesn’t feel forced. It just works. I’m so happy that the writers were able to fit America’s story in just perfectly. And I love how young she is because we haven’t really seen that. It’s like we wouldn’t pick this combo, but it works so well. I think people are going to really like that.”

‘Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness’ in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6.

Xochitl Gomez got her first big break in 2019 when she was cast as Dawn Schafer on the teen dramedy series ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’. Her performance on Season 1 led to her being featured in Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood: Up Next 2020 actors.

