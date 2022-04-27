CinemaCon is on and Warner Bros. Pictures is giving fans a glimpse of all they have in store for them. At the event, Olivia Wilde made an in-person appearance and tease fans with the first footage of her second directorial, Don’t Worry Darling – starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the lead roles. Set to release in theatres on September 23, scroll below to know what it will offer.

Set in the 1950s, DWD sees Harry and Florence play Jack and Alice – a married couple living in an idyllic experimental community in the California desert, lined with perfectly placed palm trees and fancy cars. The film revolves around Pugh’s character getting increasingly suspicious about her husband’s glamorous company and his work on something called the Victory Project, which promises to change the world.

As reported by Variety, the trailer of Don’t Worry Darling shared at the cinemacon showcased intimate moments featuring the lead stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh and a few more scenes. As per their article, the video opened with Styles and Pugh’s characters snuggling in bed. Other scenes in the trailer show the former 1-Direction member screaming in a car and later getting it on with his on-screen wife on a dining room table. They may not trust each other, but they certainly have no problem getting it on.

In another sequence of the Don’t Worry Darling trailer – that is still unavailable to the public, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are at it against a sink while Chris Pine’s character is in the same room. The clip of the Olivia Wilde directorial also shows the ‘As It Was’ singer showing off his signature moves on top of that same dining room table.

While talking about the film and its stars at the event, Olivia Wilde gushed about her boyfriend Harry and called him “an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I am aware of,” she also added, “he is nothing short of a revelation in this part.” During her interaction, she also praised the Black Widow star and said she is a “brilliant, sexy, fierce and tough” actor.

While the trailer/clip was presented to the audience at CinemaCon, WB did not share when the trailer would be released publicly. Guess we will have to wait a while to see Harry Styles and Florence Pugh getting the temperature soaring in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling.

Apart from Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde Don’t Worry Darling also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll. The film is currently all set to release in theatres on September 23, 2022.

