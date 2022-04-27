Johnny Depp concludes his testimony against ex-wife Amber Heard in court today. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has sued his ex-wife over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post that accused him of domestic violence. Today marked the fourth day of the defamation trial in the Virginia court. Scroll below for more details.

On his fourth day on the stand, Johnny was cross-examined by Amber’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn. The Fantastic Beasts actor was questioned about his viral recordings of arguments with Heard and whether she was the only one who had issues with his drinking habits.

Johnny Depp responded, “Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me. The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself.”

Just not that, Johnny Depp even clarified that most often or not, he tries to handle a “difficult or unpleasant situation” with humour. During his fallouts with ex-wife Amber Heard, he would usually try to leave the room or their house.

He added, “No one deserves to live like that” furthermore detailing his relationship with the Aquaman actress as “horrific.”

His attorney Jessica Meyers even questioned him regarding a 2016 recording stating, “What did you say in response when Ms. Heard said, ‘Tell the world, Johnny. Tell them, Johnny Depp, I, Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim, too, of domestic violence?” Depp responded, “I said, ‘Yes. I am.’”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been battling in the court for a while now. Previously, it was about the ‘wife-beater’ claims in an article posted by The Sun and JD lost the suit that even made him face a huge blow in his career. Despite shooting for a day, he was ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3 after the verdict of the previous battle.

It is now time for Amber Heard to testify in court.

