Good news for DC fans, The Batman 2 has been confirmed, and Robert Pattinson will return as the Caped Crusader. Released in March this year, the movie is currently the highest-grossing film of 2022. It is now available for streaming on HBO Max and has garnered a whopping viewership of 4.1 million in just the first week.

It has beaten other big DC film’s viewership records on the platform, including The Suicide Squad. Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984. Other than breaking all these records, the film also churned in positive reviews from critics and the audience, which is why now fans can rejoice as a sequel is in making.

As per Screen Rant, the announcement regarding the confirmation of The Batman 2 was made on Warner Bros’ CinemaCon panel. It was also confirmed that Matt Reeves will come back to direct the sequel and that Robert Pattinson will reprise his role. At the panel, Matt said that he is “excited to jump back into this world, but more on that at a future CinemaCon.”

Other than the confirmation, no other detail has been shared about The Batman 2. It was quite certain that the movie will get a second part after the tremendous response to the first part. A lot of people appreciated a different look at Gotham and the Dark Knight. We already know that there is a spin-off on the Penguin in the work as well, so all in all it’s a good day for the DC fans.

Obviously, they have taken to Twitter to express how they feel about the news. While some fans are just excited for the sequel to happen, many have demanded what character they would like to see in it. From the supervillain Mr. Freeze to Hush and even Robin, there are several suggestions made by netizens.

WE ARE GETTING THE BATMAN 2

pic.twitter.com/Xd0oYdoPGd — mabel (@starrypattinson) April 26, 2022

ME AFTER HEARING THE BATMAN 2 IS CONFIRMED WITH MATT REEVES AND ROBERT PATTINSON RETURNING pic.twitter.com/OWj63K1F8u — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 26, 2022

MATT REEVES REALLY ABOUT TO DROP ANOTHER MASTERPIECE WITH THE BATMAN 2 pic.twitter.com/feHfV6kk5a — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) April 27, 2022

I'll trust Matt Reeves in whatever direction he wants to go.

But personally, I'm really hoping for Hush in The Batman 2. pic.twitter.com/zK4ssREtp7 — Stephanie Green 💜 (@The_Spoiler15) April 26, 2022

For real I Genuinely want Mr. Freeze to get a proper on screen portrayal in The Batman 2. There’s so much potential for character. pic.twitter.com/y0bInmN0Eo — Chris DeRose #NewDeal4Animation (@ScratchyDerose) April 27, 2022

Y’all dont understand how badly i need Robin to be in The Batman 2. pic.twitter.com/hRdzhELSk8 — Retro 🇭🇹 Lord of Frenzied Flame (@retro_1999) April 27, 2022

The Batman 2 should feature the scarecrow or the court of owls as they fit the tone. pic.twitter.com/UzwZGG5Trt — YB Spiderman (@theslattszn) April 26, 2022

The Joker, played by Barry Keoghan, was shown at the end of the first part. However, there could be chances of him not being the main villain in The Batman 2. What are your opinions on who should be in the sequel, especially as a Villain?

