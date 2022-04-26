Hindi-language movies, popularly known as Bollywood films, are not only popular in India but also abroad. It churns out more films in a year than Hollywood. For the longest time, Bollywood films dominated the Indian box office but a Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame broke the record a few years ago.

Back in the 90s era, only a few Hollywood films were released in India and it was never a threat to Bollywood films. Baby’s Day Out, Home Alone, Saturday Night Fever, The Sound Of Music, Jaws, Return Of The Dragon, Pretty Woman, and Indiana Jones were some of the films that had limited yet sold-out shows in the country.

However, Jurassic Park (dubbed in Hindi) was the first film that managed to collect nearly Rs 7 crore in 1994. Not many Hindi films in 1994 were able to collect so much. Then came the successful Hollywood flick Titanic, which had created a storm worldwide, was released in India in 1998. Still, the film could not break the record set by Shah Rukh Khan’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that year at the box office

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer reportedly managed to collect a whopping Rs 29-30 crore but could not defeat Karan Johar’s film which collected around Rs 46 crores in 1998. Big budget films like the Harry Potter series, 2012, The Lord Of The Rings Series, Tobey Maguire-starrer Spider-Man series and Avatar were expected to beat Bollywood films and become the highest-grossing films of the year but that did not happen.

In fact, the Bollywood films collection at the Indian box office was unbeatable for nearly over 100 years. Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame broke the record in 2012 and went to become the highest-grossing film of the year. The Marvel superhero film had raked up Rs 244 crore (nett) in six days, and Rs 290 crore gross.

