Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been all over social media since the last few days owing to the libel case which is currently being fought in a Virginia Court. The ex-couple has made several explosive revelations in the last few weeks, including confessions regarding drug abuse and physical fights, amongst others. In the most recent development, Depp was asked to name the movies he has worked in, over the years and he could only come up with one.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Depp and Amber started dating in early 2012 before getting engaged in the year 2014. Their marriage only lasted a few months as Heard filed for a divorce in 2016 on accounts of domestic abuse. She claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor threw a phone at her face in the middle of an argument and she was even spotted with a huge bruise on her cheek. Depp, on the other hand, straight up denied the allegation claiming that she was just trying to get a ‘premature financial resolution’.

Advertisement

Following the case, the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp further intensified when the latter wrote an op-ed piece for the Washington post, calling herself a domestic violence survivor. As a reaction, Depp is now fighting a defamation case against his ex-wife, suing her for $50 million. Amber also slapped a defamation case right after, which is now worth $100 million.

As Johnny Depp testified on the fourth day of court proceedings on Monday, he was asked to name the films he has worked on in the last few decades. In his answer, he mentioned Alice in Wonderland but had nothing more to add to it. According to a report by People magazine, he said, “I’m so pathetic when it comes to knowing what movies I’ve done. I’m sorry. I just, I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?”

Johnny Depp’s light-hearted apology made the court instantly erupt in laughter, making the judge give an instant warning. “Order in the court or I will have you removed. Understood? Thank you!” said Judge Azcarate.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood!

Must Read: “Johnny Depp Is A Huge Narcissist”: Howard Stern Slams Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Over Amber Heard Defamation Suit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube