KGF Chapter 2 featuring the rocking star Yash is currently getting a tremendous response from all around the world. Fans waited for almost 4 years to watch the sequel and now they’ve helped the film shatter major box office records. Meanwhile, the craze for the South actioner won’t fade away soon as a fan of Rocky has added a quirky yet hilarious twist to one of the dialogues from the movie.

The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. It follows Rocky, who, after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against adversaries and government officials.

Meanwhile, an Instagram page recently shared a wedding invitation of a man named Chandrashekar who will soon marry Shweta in Karnataka. In the wedding card, the man replicated Yash’s ‘Violence Violence Violence’ dialogue from KGF Chapter 2 and wrote, “Marriage, Marriage, Marriage, I Don’t Like It, I Avoid, But My Relatives Like Marriage, I Can’t Avoid.”

The invitation is now going viral and this shows what magic Yash has created with his character Rocky in the KGF franchise.

A similar trend was seen after the massive success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, as one of the fans had planned a wedding theme around the film.

Earlier, KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel praised Yash for taking the franchise to next level and credited the lead star for the film’s success.

The filmmaker said, “When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today. The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high.”

Yash plays Rocky, while Raveena Tandon appears as Ramika Sen, and Sanjay Dutt essays the main villain named Adheera in KGF Chapter 2.

