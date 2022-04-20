Ajay Devgn is currently busy promoting his upcoming release Runway 34 which is set to release in a few days. Yet again the actor has tried his hands on direction after the 2016 film Shivaay and this time his fans are having much hope for the film. Recently, while talking about the film, the actor was asked about his views on actors getting criticised for endorsing certain products of their choice.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar recently came under netizens’ radar after he joined Ajay and Shah Rukh Khan to promote the pan masala brand. The Khiladi star was criticised for endorsing such a product while he’s often seen talking about living a healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement

While interacting about Runway 34, Ajay Devgn was asked about actors facing backlash for endorsing a product of their choice, as quoted by Indian Express, the actor said, “It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Some things are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it;

Ajay Devgn added, “I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold.”

After the pan masala ad featuring Akshay Kumar was released last week, fans dug out Sooryavanshi actors’ old video where he’s seen condemning actors who were involved in publicizing products that are injurious to health.

Listen! ALL INDIA HEALTH & FITNESS EXPERT @akshaykumar's Views on Tobacco Advertisements, a Few Yrs Back 🤣 & Now He Has Joined The 'VIMAL UNIVERSE', Hypocrite Much @akshaykumar? Ab kya Vimal khaane se Bones aur Muscles Fit Hone lagenge 😭 pic.twitter.com/AiYTLJFH5l — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) April 13, 2022

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in Runway 34. The film is set to release on April 29, 2022. While Akshay Kumar has multiple projects in the pipeline that includes, Mission Cindrella, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, RamSetu, Selfie OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and many more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Delhi Files’ Faces Objection By Maharashtra Sikh Association; Director Says, “I Am Not A Servant To Anybody’s Demands”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube