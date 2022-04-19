Allu Arjun, who recently impressed the masses worldwide with his performance in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise, has made it to the headlines once more. This time it is not owing to any of his films but for rejecting an endorsement deals worth a huge some. Wondering what we are talking about?

Well, as per a recent report, the Stylish Star of the South was offered a hefty sum from a tobacco company to endorse their product but he rejected it. Read on to know what a source close to the actor has to say about the reason behind it.

As per a Pinkvilla article, Allu Arjun rejected endorsing a tobacco company despite being offered a hefty amount. A source close to the actor told the portal, “AA received a hefty sum for a tobacco brand endorsement but he rejected it without a second thought as he personally does not consume it.”

Further talking about Allu Arjun rejecting the tobacco endorsement, the insider added, “The actor does not want his fans to watch the ad and start consuming the product, which can lead to addiction.” The source further added, “While smoking in movies is something that’s not in his control, whenever possible he has amplified the message of being against the idea of the consumption.”

While Allu Arjun was quick to reject the offer of featuring in a tobacco advertisement so that his fans are away from addictive substances, many other stars promote such products. Some A-listers from Bollywood known for featuring in such ads (both past and present) include Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and many more.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise and is currently said to be filming its sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

