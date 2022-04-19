Our Darling, as his fans call him, Prabhas rose to fame with his remarkable performance in Baahubali. People often forget that there was a mastermind like SS Rajamouli behind it. But what they want is the superstar to recreate the magic with every new film. Unfortunately, the latest release Radhe Shyam turned out to be a box office failure and here’s what the actor has to say about it.

Radhe Shyam hit the theatre screens on 11th March 2022. The film starred Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and also witnessed Bhagyashree amongst others in pivotal roles. The pre-release buzz was massive but the reactions were mostly unfavourable. Owing to this, the word of mouth became negative and competition from The Kashmir Files further affected its run.

Now, Prabhas is opening up about the pressure there is after the Baahubali success. He told Hindustan Times, “Yes, the pressure is there for my directors and producers to get good response like Baahubali. I don’t have that pressure to cross Baahubali or make the biggest film. I am very lucky to have Baahubali but I want to have the pleasure to entertain as many audiences as possible in the country. Without me or Baahubali, I just want them to be entertained.”

Asked what he thinks failed for Radhe Shyam, Prabhas answered, “Maybe covid or maybe we missed something in the script. You people know better. Maybe people don’t want to watch me in that zone, even if they want to watch – maybe they expect me to be too good.”

Previously, even Saaho failed to meet the expectations of the cine goer and a similar fate was witnessed with its lifetime numbers, despite a historical opening!

