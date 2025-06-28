The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny was in for a shock. On the other hand, Jason and Carly walked down memory lane. Daisy’s loved ones gathered around for her christening. Anna faced some tough questions, and last but not least, Chase and Brook Lynn made a realization.

From face-offs and dangerous moves to strict boundaries plus scheming, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 30, 2025

The first episode of the week features an uninvited guest crashing Daisy’s christening. Chase and Brook Lynn make a pact while Lucas encourages Marco. Kristina finds herself in a dangerous situation. Is this related to the accident? When Anna faces off with ADA Turner, what will be the result?

Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Anna and Chase rush to the scene of a crime. Will they be able to reach in time? Alexis pays a visit to Sidwell while Michael opens up to Sasha. What will these conversations change? Brennan sets boundaries with Josslyn. How will she react to it? And then there’s Molly who is relieved, but why?

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Sonny vows revenge while Gio opens up to Emma. Lucas voices his fears, but to whom? Tracy does some scheming. Will she be successful? Joss makes a revelation. Is this about Professor Dalton and her work in WSB? When will Carly find out, and how will it affect her romance with Brennan?

Thursday, July 3, 2025

When Dante seeks out Jason, what could it be about? Trina warns Kai. Is this about Drew? Michael is disturbed. What could be the matter? Is this related to Daisy and Sasha? Have Drew and Willow done something yet again? Maxie makes a discovery. What could this be about? And lastly, Lulu advises Laura. How will this fare, and what do they have in store?

Friday, July 4, 2025

The last episode of the week will be an encore episode that first aired on November 27, 2024. In the re-airing episode, Kristina had a meltdown in court. Lulu came face to face with Rocco. Lucky and Liz confronted Cyrus, while Maxie showed her support for Sasha. Spinelli was taken aback.

