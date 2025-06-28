The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Alex agreeing to Kate’s request. On the other hand, Jada gave Stephanie some advice. Xander and Philip came to an understanding. Johnny worried his father EJ about the shooting while Cat and Chad spent quite a pleasant evening together.

From attempts to prove innocence and angry confrontations to arguments and reconciliations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 30, 2025

EJ insists Johnny is innocent, but will he be able to prove it? Rafe gets angry with Jada. What could this be about? Chanel rips into Paulina while Marlena and Roman share their concerns. And then there are Gabi and Ari who enjoy a sweet mother and daughter moment after weeks of fights.

Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Sophia updates Tate while Ari questions Doug. Brady and Kristen argue about Rachel. Chanel and EJ clash. Is this somehow related to Johnny? Will EJ be able to prove that his son is not the one who shot him that night?

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Sophia freaks out while Steve gives Julie news. When Maggie gets Sarah to open up, is this going to be about her marital issues with Xander? Or is this about the potential custody battle they might find themselves involved in? Javi brings Leo a surprise. What could this be about and will he like it?

Thursday, July 3, 2025

When Sophia asks Melinda for help, will she come through? On the other hand, Tate reconciles with Holly. Will their romance face more drama or is this going to be a happy reunion? Meanwhile, Maggie has a testy exchange with Xander. How will he react? Brady encourages Sarah, but about what?

Friday, July 4, 2025

The final episode of next week sees EJ supporting Johnny. But is it going to be enough? Abe checks on Chanel. And then there’s Belle who makes a promise to Paulina. When Brady and Kristen consult with Marlena, will they get some advice? Will they take it or are they going to continue their tiffs?

Alex pitches an idea to Stephanie. How will she react and is this related to her manuscript? What exactly does the future have in store for the couple?

