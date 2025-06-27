Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, is finally out, and fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement. This period film, filled with mythology, action, great emotional depths, and cameo appearances from Prabhas and Akshay Kumar, seems to have aced the second half, especially. Some viewers think the first half drags, but most will finally agree that it’s the second half and the climax that deliver the punch.

Kannappa X (Twitter) Review: What Are Netizens Saying Online?

One fan shared their experience after watching the movie and couldn’t stop praising Prabhas’ grand entry and wrote, “Just now done with my show. Went for the #Kannappa movie review just for Prabhas anna — his screen entry. completely erupted the theatre! Vishnu anna’s acting felt refreshingly new. Mohan Babu garu’s acting and dialogue delivery timing were really good. It was a new kind of experience for me after a whole decade.”

Another user posted a quick review, “Average first half with a decent second half. After #Prabhas’s entry in the second half, the movie went to another level. #VishnuManchu anna gave a decent performance throughout the second half. Overall, it’s worth watching.”

The emotional scenes also connected with the audience. One fan shared, “My favorite scene in #Kannappa really hard-hitting. Emotions wise it was a great movieee, and performance-wise, everyone did an excellent job. Obv #Prabhas #AkshayKumar gave their best, but #VishnuManchu really surprised me. Really happy for you.”

Another person loved the Mahashivaratri sequence and the intense last 40 minutes and wrote, “Watched #Kannappa. Darling #Prabhas Cameo as Rudra was stand out from the film Mahashivaratri Episode. Some Dialogues are fire that last 40 minutes goes very well really promising and gripping. That BGM Score #KannappaReview Har Har Mahadev.”

Fans also appreciated the overall theatrical experience. One tweet read, “Watched #KannappaMovie Movie was so good nd a definitely watchable movie in theatres. Movie cast gave 100% After #Prabhas‌ the movie just took off! @iVishnuManchu’s acting was at its peak.”

While most reactions were positive, a few users pointed out areas for improvement, “Acting wise Vishnu Improved very well. Mohan Babu dialogue Delivery, Dialogue Diction. Sarath Kumar Mohan lal did their part good.. Prabhas Screen Presence Seems good.vfx should be better.”

And finally, one fan summed it up perfectly for all Shiva devotees and wrote, “#Kannappa is not just a movie, it’s a spiritual journey. Huge respect to Vishnu Manchu for pulling this off with soul! @iVishnuManchu @Mohanlal.”

Check out the other reactions below:

Kannappa X (Twitter) Review: The Final Word

Kannappa may start slow, but it picks itself up in the latter half and finishes with a bang. There are emotional highs, Prabhas shines with his sheer presence, and Vishnu Manchu delivers a granite performance. This movie is resonating well with the audience. For those who love mythological dramas with heart, this one’s worth a trip to the theatres.

Check out the trailer of Kannappa below:

