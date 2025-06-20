8 Vasantalu, starring Ananthika Sanilkumar, has officially hit theatres, and Twitter (X) is already buzzing with mixed-to-positive responses. The film, which explores eight years of a woman’s emotional and personal journey, is earning praise for its soulful storytelling, visuals, and dialogue. However, it is also being criticized for its slow pace and a second half that doesn’t work for everyone. Let’s look at what people are saying after watching the film today.

8 Vasantalu Twitter (X) Review: Viewers Praise The Emotions, Music & Ananthika’s Performance

A lot of people are saying that the film is emotional, deep, and beautiful to look at. Many are also loving the music and the way the story talks about love and character. One fan took to X and tweeted, “Everything about the beauty of experiencing love & character with a visually splendid, musically magical, and emotionally deep narrative by @N_Phanindra lightens up ur soul wth a lot 2 cherish & takeaway. @Ananthika108 what a dream debut & intense performance!!Team #8Vasantalu take my heart.”

Everything abt the beauty of experiencing "Love & Character"with a visually splendid,musically magical & emotionally deep narrative by @N_Phanindra lightens up ur soul wth a lot 2 cherish & takeaway. @Ananthika108 wat a dream debut & intense performance!!Team #8Vasantalu takemy❤️ pic.twitter.com/jusyjrV2Km — Jayanth Gali (@filmijay) June 20, 2025

Another post said, “What a soulful narrative this one is @N_Phanindra . 2nd Half enriches the characterization and the climax will make you clap without any effort. One of the most poetic, layered , emotional, philosophical, righteous, non judgemental takes on love. #8vasantalu soaks you in heart.”

What a soulful narrative this one is @N_Phanindra . 2nd Half enriches the characterization and the climax will make you clap without any effort. One of the most poetic, layered , emotional, philosophical, righteous, non judgemental takes on love. #8vasantalu soaks you in ❤️🤌👏 https://t.co/qYZepS6oQO — NarudiBrathukuNatana (@balconykaburlu) June 20, 2025

The visuals, set design, and real locations were also mentioned: “Emi expect cheykunda vela movie ki Feel. Good fresh movie dont miss hero performance kumesadu” #8vasantalu set work real locations #anantikaSanilKumar character kuda bagundi weekend ki perfect movie Do watch near ur theatres.”

Emi expect cheykunda vela movie ki

Feel. Good fresh movie dont miss " hero performance kumesadu"

#8vasantalu set work real locations ❤️#anantikaSanilKumar character kuda bagundi 👌 weekend ki perfect movie

Do watch near ur theatres @ActorRaviTheja pic.twitter.com/uKIC46aZW3 — SEKHAR ❤️‍🔥 (@Sekhar_mbfanboy) June 20, 2025

One fan summed it up poetically, “Every dialogue felt like a verse, every frame like poetry, every scene filled with tender emotion. #PhanidraNarisetti, you brought poetry to life on screen. #Ananthika lived every moment with grace and honesty, making the story truly heartfelt.”

Every dialogue felt like a verse,

every frame like poetry,

every scene filled with tender emotion.#PhanidraNarisetti, you brought poetry to life on screen.#Ananthika lived every moment with grace and honesty,

making the story truly heartfelt.@MythriOfficial#8Vasantalu — Chintu Tarakian 🐯🫶 (@charan_kamma) June 20, 2025

8 Vasantalu Twitter (X) Review: What Viewers Didn’t Like

While many admired the emotions and visuals, others were disappointed with the film’s pace and storytelling in the second half. A few felt the movie lost its grip after a strong start. A user wrote, “#8Vasantalu: The pretentiousness of the film’s second half has completely spoiled the mood it has tried to create. Rich in visuals, but painfully boring in narration. Ananthika Sanilkumar gives a fine performance.”

#8Vasantalu: The pretentiousness of the film’s second half has completely spoiled the mood it has tried to create. Rich in visuals, but painfully boring in narration. Ananthika Sanilkumar gives a fine performance. — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) June 20, 2025

Another tweet rated it 2.75 stars and said, “#8Vasantalu boasts a strong core idea and a stellar performance by Ananthika Sanilkumar, especially pre-interval. However, its slow pace and an unbearable second half dilute the impact. A film with promise, but struggles to stay engaging Rating :2.75/5.”

#8Vasantalu boasts a strong core idea and a stellar performance by Ananthika Sanilkumar, especially pre-interval. However, its slow pace and an unbearable second half dilute the impact. A film with promise, but struggles to stay engaging

Rating :2.75⭐/5⭐#AnanthikaSanilkumar pic.twitter.com/NrL4J2pSxc — murAAli🗡️ (@007_murAAli) June 20, 2025

8 Vasantalu Twitter (X) Review: The Final Word

Despite some criticism, many viewers found the film emotionally satisfying and plan to rewatch it. One viewer wrote, “Final statement: I will be seated again! #8Vasantalu.”

Final statement : I will be seated again.! ❤️❤️ #8Vasantalu — Sashank Patnaik (@sashank_sashi20) June 20, 2025

8 Vasantalu is a slow, emotional love story connecting deeply with some viewers, while others feel it drags in parts. But most agree that Ananthika Sanilkumar’s performance is one of the highlights, and the film looks and sounds beautiful.

Check out the trailer of 8 Vasantalu below:

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Once Ridiculed Naga Chaitanya’s Public Proposal, “Say Like You Mean…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News