The wait is over! DNA, the new Tamil thriller starring Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan, has finally been released in theatres today. Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, this film has become the talk of Twitter, with early moviegoers flooding X with reviews that range from enthusiastic to downright euphoric. While some viewers have just stepped out of theatres, others are already mid-show and can’t hold back their first reactions.

Netizens Shower Praise On DNA Movie

Many viewers are calling DNA an engaging emotional thriller that keeps you hooked until the end. The movie, which tackles a dark subject like infant trafficking through a heartfelt family-driven narrative, is being praised for its storytelling, performances, and technical finesse

Taking to his X account, one viewer wrote, “#DNAMovie is a well-engaging action thriller. It’s been years since a thriller film came along that’s grounded in family emotions while being commercially neat & well-packaged. @NimishaSajayan truly empathizes with the audience through her innocence and lively performance.”

#DNAMovie is a well-engaging action thriller. It's been years since a thriller film came along that's grounded in family emotions while being commercially neat & well-packaged. @NimishaSajayan truly empathizes with the audience through her innocence and lively performance, (1/3) pic.twitter.com/iKJ7xjAHKC — Akash Gowdam (@GowdamAkash) June 19, 2025

Another added user rated the film with a 4 out of 5 and penned, “#DNAMovie (4/5) A Super Thriller+Emotional drama on Infant trafficking; @AdharvaaMurali1 perfect #Nimisha #Balajisakthivel; Both halves but felt lit lengthy; Emotions @GhibranVaibodha bgm; Dialogues & Visuals; Climax; #NelsonVenkatesan’s DNA.”

Fans are calling this Atharvaa’s strong comeback film and showering praise on his restrained, powerful performance. Nimisha Sajayan, known for her nuanced acting, is also being highlighted for bringing heart to the film.

One Tweet reads, “#DNA — Super HIT. Excellent movie in recent times with this genre. @Atharvaamurali’s comeback. It’s going to be so special film for him. Must watch film for everyone. So gripping screenplay. Great writing #NelsonVenkatesan & Brilliant score by @GhibranVaibodha.”

#DNA — Super HIT. Excellent movie in recent times with this genre. @Atharvaamurali's comeback. It's going to be so special film for him. Must watch film for everyone. So gripping screenplay. Great writing #NelsonVenkatesan & Brilliant score by @GhibranVaibodha. pic.twitter.com/7StUCHDFEu — vikkitimes (@vikkitimes) June 18, 2025

People are also loving Ghibran’s background music, saying it really adds to the emotions and suspense in the film. The visuals and dialogues are also being appreciated.

Another excited viewer posted, “Just now watched #DNAMovie! Pakka theatrical material! Go and watch guys! I was scared but fully satisfied!”,which roughly translates to, “Just watched #DNAMovie! Totally made for the big screen! Go watch it, guys! I was scared, but it totally lived up to expectations.”

Just now watched #DNAMovie ! Pakka Theaterical meterial! Go and watch guyss!🔥

Bayandhuteyy ponen but fully satisfied! — The one (@Theonesuriyaaa) June 20, 2025

However, not everyone is over the moon. A few have offered more grounded initial impressions, “#DNAMovie | First Half | Ok. The storyline revolves around a child-swapping plot. The chemistry between #Atharvaa and #NimishaSajayan is good. The core plot kicks in only after 30 minutes. BGM is decent. The screenplay predictable and the making seems a bit outdated. Let’s see how the second half pans out.”

#DNAMovie | First Half | Ok The storyline revolves around a child-swapping plot. The chemistry between #Atharvaa and #NimishaSajayan is good. 👍 The core plot kicks in only after 30 minutes. BGM is decent. The screenplay predictable and the making seems a bit outdated.… — KUDALINGAM MUTHU (@KUDALINGAM49671) June 20, 2025

DNA Movie: The Final Word

Overall, DNA seems to be off to a strong start. With a mix of thrills, emotions, and a meaningful story, it’s winning the hearts of many viewers. As more people watch the movie today, we’ll surely see more reactions pouring in. But for now, it looks like DNA might turn out to be a surprise hit.

Check out the trailer of the DNA Movie below:

