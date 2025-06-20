Once an ‘IT’ couple in the Indian film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, found their own happiness after their much-talked-about divorce. But there was a time when the pair couldn’t stop talking about one another, and their social media platforms were filled with each other’s pictures. For the unversed, the couple announced their divorce in 2021, citing personal reasons, after four years of marriage. Since then, there have been a lot of speculations regarding their separation.

Samantha & Naga Chaitanya Announce Their Separation. pic.twitter.com/hjahpQvVaO — Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) October 2, 2021

However, before the divorce could create a massive distance between them, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were inseparable and had a great bond. They never shied away from talking about their love story and often spoke about their love for each other. But did you know that when Chaitanya was asked to propose to Samantha publicly, she was not convinced by his proposal?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poked Fun At Naga Chaitanya’s Public Proposal

Years ago, during an interview with TFPC on YouTube, Chaitanya was asked to propose to Samantha by going on one knee. As soon as he got down, Samantha could be heard saying, “Say like you mean it.” Naga could be seen feeling hesitant at first, but gradually he pulled himself together and said, “Samantha, I love you from the bottom of my heart.”

However, it seemed like Samantha Ruth Prabhu wasn’t convinced at all. She sort of doubted Naga Chaitanya’s love confession and said, “Did you believe it? I didn’t buy it.” Although it was all fun and jokes, looking back at it now, it might strike – was there any problem between them? Nonetheless, Chaitanya continued with his proposal and said that he really meant it and that he really loved her.

When Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Naga Chaitanya Get Married?

Samantha and Naga fell in love during the filming of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009. After dating for a while, they decided to take the plunge. The duo tied the knot in 2017. Four years after their marriage, they called it quits. While they have always been vocal about their love for each other, it was pretty tough to speak about their life post-divorce.

When the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress was on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan show, she shared how difficult it was for her, but it was needed. Jokingly, she admitted, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes. The situation is not amicable right now, but it may be sometime in the future.”

During the same time, Samantha was also dealing with her health issues as she had been diagnosed with myositis. The whole phase has been quite hard on the actress, but she has been fighting it since. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya found love in Sobhita Dhulipala, and now they are married.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Kuberaa Movie Review Quicker: Dhanush Steals The Show In A Gripping Yet Emotional First Half!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News