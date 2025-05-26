The Samantha Ruth Prabhu backed Telugu horror-comedy Subham has been witnessing a smooth ride at the box office. The film is also nearing a complete budget recovery soon. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 17th day.

Subham Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-produced film earned 24 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of around 4% since the movie amassed 23 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.87 crores.

The movie is now fast inching towards 6 crores. Subham is however, faring better than the last horror release at the Telugu box office which was the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Odela 2. For the unversed, Odela 2 amassed 5.74 crore at the Indian box office in its lifetime. Hence, the Samantha-backed film has raced past Odela 2 by 2%.

Check out the day-wise collection of Subham at the box office:

Day 1: 56 lakh

Day 2: 75 lakh

Day 3: 88 lakh

Day 4: 42 lakh

Day 5: 47 lakh

Day 6: 47 lakh

Day 7: 38 lakh

Day 8: 26 lakh

Day 9: 22 lakh

Day 10: 24 lakh

Day 11: 18 lakh

Day 12: 16 lakh

Day 13: 14 lakh

Day 14: 13 lakh

Day 15: 14 lakh

Day 16: 23 lakh

Day 17: 24 lakh

Total: 5.87 crore

Subham Inching Close To A 100% Budget Recovery

Subham is mounted at a budget of 6 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.87 crores, the film has managed to cover around 97% of its budget. By today or tomorrow, it might recover its entire budget.

