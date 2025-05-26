The Santhanam starrer Tamil horror-comedy Devil’s Double Next Level aka DD is slowly inching towards 20 crores albeit in a snail’s pace. The movie is also yet to recover its entire budget. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

DD Next Level Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the Santhanam starrer earned 65 lakhs. This was a drop of around 32% since the movie amassed 97 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 16.25 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film stands at 19.17 crore. Even though the film maintains a decent pace, it still needs an adequate positive word of mouth to witness a growth in the collection. It is also facing a strong competition from the Soori starrer Maaman with whom it saw a direct clash at the box office.

Check out the day-wise collection of the horror comedy at the Tamil box office. (India net collection)

Day 1: 3 crore

Day 2: 3.1 crore

Day 3: 3.2 crore

Day 4: 1.4 crore

Day 5: 1.25 crore

Day 6: 1.02 crore

Day 7: 92 lakh

Day 8: 74 lakh

Day 9: 97 lakh

Day 10: 65 lakh

Total: 16.25 crore

DD Next Level Yet To Recover Its Entire Budget

DD Next Level is mounted at a budget of 20 crores. With its current India net collection of 16.25 crore, the film has managed to cover 81% of its budget. It will be interesting to see whether the film will cover its entire budget in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

