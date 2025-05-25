The Telugu horror-comedy Subham has been witnessing a good pace at the box office. On its 16th day, the film is inching close to recovering its entire budget. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 16th day.

Subham Box Office Collection Day 16

On its 16th day, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-backed film earned 23 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a decent growth of 64% since the movie amassed 14 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.63 crores.

The film is now inching towards 6 crores with its India net collection. Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film now stands at 6.64 crores. However, it still needs to witness a more positive word of mouth to see an efficient upward graph in the collection. But, it has managed to perform better than the last Telugu horror release which was Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2.

Check out the day-wise collection of Subham at the box office:

Day 1: 56 lakh

Day 2: 75 lakh

Day 3: 88 lakh

Day 4: 42 lakh

Day 5: 47 lakh

Day 6: 47 lakh

Day 7: 38 lakh

Day 8: 26 lakh

Day 9: 22 lakh

Day 10: 24 lakh

Day 11: 18 lakh

Day 12: 16 lakh

Day 13: 14 lakh

Day 14: 13 lakh

Day 15: 14 lakh

Day 16: 23 lakh

Total: 5.63 crore

Subham Inches Close To Its Budget Recovery

Subham is mounted on a scale of 6 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.63 crores, the film has managed to cover around 93% of its budget. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to cover its entire budget in the coming days.

