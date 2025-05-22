The Telugu horror-comedy Subham has been witnessing a decent pace at the box office. The movie marks the debut of Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a producer in Tollywood. Here is looking at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Subham Box Office Collection Day 13

On its 13th day, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-backed film earned 14 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 12% since the movie amassed 16 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.13 crores.

The film is now inching towards 6 crores. However, it still needs a good word of mouth to witness a boost in the collection. Subham is yet to recover its entire budget which might spell bad news for producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, it has still fared better than the last Telugu horror release of the year which was Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2.

Check out the day-wise collection of the horror comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 56 lakh

Day 2: 75 lakh

Day 3: 88 lakh

Day 4: 42 lakh

Day 5: 47 lakh

Day 6: 47 lakh

Day 7: 38 lakh

Day 8: 26 lakh

Day 9: 22 lakh

Day 10: 24 lakh

Day 11: 18 lakh

Day 12: 16 lakh

Day 13: 14 lakh

Total: 5.13 crore

Subham is mounted at a budget of 6 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.13 crores, the film has managed to cover around 85.5% of its budget. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to recover its entire budget in the coming days. The film has been directed by Praveen Kandregula.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: HIT 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 20: Topples Dasara To Emerge Nani’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News