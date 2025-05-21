Director Sailesh Kolanu arrived with his Telugu action thriller HIT 3 on May 1, 2025. It received fairly positive reviews and made a bumper opening at the box office. In 20 days, it has surpassed every single film of Nani to become his highest-grosser worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much did HIT 3 earn in India?

The theatrical run in Malayalam has wrapped up, while it is close to concluding in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. In Telugu, which is the home ground, the collections are gradually witnessing a decline. On day 20, HIT 3 minted 35 lakhs in India. The overall box office collections conclude at 79.40 crore net, which is around 93.69 crores in gross earnings.

HIT 3 is close to saturation and will end its theatrical journey in India as the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film. It will not be able to beat Daaku Maharaaj (91.11 crores).

HIT 3 Worldwide Box Office

At the overseas box office, Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s film has accumulated 25 crore gross. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings come to 118.69 crore gross.

Nani has rewritten his fate, as HIT 3 has axed the lifetime collection of Dasara (118.67 crore gross). It is now his highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net – 79.40 crores

India gross – 93.69 crores

Overseas gross – 25 crores

Worldwide gross – 118.69 crores

More about HIT: The Third Case

The First Case was led by Vishwak Sen, who was replaced by Adivi Sesh in the sequel. HIT: The Third Case features Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the leading roles. The supporting cast includes Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath. It is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.

HIT 3 was released worldwide on May 1, 2025.

