Tamil comedy drama Tourist Family is witnessing a glorious run at the Indian box office. M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh starrer is now chasing the lifetime collections of Retro, to emerge as the 4th highest Kollywood grosser of 2025. Scroll below for day 20 collections!

How much has the Tourist Family earned at the box office?

Abishan Jeevinth’s directorial is gradually declining at the ticket windows. It is battling Devil’s Double Next Level, Maaman, and Retro, which is visually impacting its run. On day 20, Tourist Family earned 72 lakhs, as per Sacnilk. It saw a 24% drop compared to 95 lakhs earned on the third Monday.

The 20-day total stands at 52.82 crore net in India. Including taxes, the gross earnings have come to 62.32 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 20 crores

Week 2: 25.30 crores

Week 3: 7.52 crores (2 days remaining)

Total: 52.82 crores

Tourist Family mints massive profits!

M Sasikumar led film is made on an estimated budget of 16 crores. In 20 days, it has raked in returns of 36.82 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 230%. It has become the most-profitable Tamil film of 2025, surpassing Madha Gaja Raja (224.6%).

Tourist Family ROI till Day 20:

India net: 52.82 crores

Budget: 16 crores

ROI: 230%

Worldwide Total

The Tamil action comedy has minted 14.40 crore gross at the international box office. Including the domestic run, the worldwide total surges to 76.72 crore gross in 20 days.

Here’s a detailed worldwide breakdown of Tourist Family:

India net: 52.82 crores

India gross: 62.32 crores

Overseas gross: 14.40 crores

Worldwide gross: 76.72 crores

Given the current scenario, it will likely conclude its run under the 82-83 crore range.

